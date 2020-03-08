|
David Morgan Williams Jr.
David Morgan Williams Jr. passed away unexpectedly of natural causes at his home in Cheyenne, Wyoming, December 10, 2019 at the age of 51. Morgan is survived by his sister Lee Williams Ulrey, his brother Howard Morgan Wiliams II, his niece Sara Alexandra Ulrey and nephews, Benjamin Burkeley Ulrey and Nicholas Olymar Ulrey.
He is preceded in death by his parents, David Morgan Williams and Marion Williams Stivers.
Morgan was born on October 30,1968 in Asheville, North Carolina to Dave and Marion Williams, the proud owners of the then High Haven Inn. He earned his diploma from Asheville High School in 1986. and later his Bachelor in Science from the University of North Carolina at Asheville in Environmental Studies in 1997.
Morgan was a skilled environmental advocate and practitioner. He moved to Blacksburg, Virginia and worked with his dear friend Verl Emick with the Conservation Management Institute at Virginia Tech as a GIS Technician. He then moved to Fort Chaffee Arkansas and worked for Virginia Tech as an Ecologist, GIS Agency Program Coordinator at the Fort Chaffee Maneuver Training Center. He later worked for FEMA, living in Denton ,Texas until 2014. He moved to Cheyenne, Wyoming in 2016 as an Environmental Consultant. Morgan planned to move back to Asheville in April of 2020 to be closer to his family.
Morgan was accomplished in the art of conversation and often engaged in passionate debate on all things political and historic. He loved and believed in the ideals of this country and one's civic duty to vote. He cared deeply about the current state of societal affairs. He was a generous, creative, and empathic individual who was always there to support his family and friends. Morgan was also the masterful inventor of Morganese, a highly evolved dialect, that always kept his family and friends in stitches. He was active in all causes to protect the environment and greatly enjoyed the natural beauty of Wyoming during the last few years of his life.
A Celebration of Morgan's life will be held at 3:00 pm on April 18, 2020 at the Unitarian Universalist Church of Asheville, NC. Janet Harvey will officiate the ceremony. A reception will follow in Sandburg Hall, all are invited to attend and celebrate Morgan's life. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to an environmental organization of your choice, and in his memory please help get people engaged and to the polls for the next presidential election!
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Mar. 8 to Mar. 9, 2020