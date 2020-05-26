Services
Groce Funeral Home
1401 Patton Avenue
Asheville, NC 28806
(828) 252-3535
Lying in State
Friday, May 29, 2020
10:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, May 30, 2020
2:00 PM
David Patrick Clement


1970 - 2020
David Patrick Clement Obituary
David Patrick Clement

Asheville - David Patrick Clement, 49, of Asheville, passed away peacefully with his daddy and daughters by his side on May 25, 2020, after a brief illness.

A lifelong resident of Buncombe County, David was a 1988 graduate of Enka High School. After high school, he was a big part in his dad's company doing commercial painting.

David was an avid outdoors-man. He loved camping, hunting, fishing and planting in his little garden every spring. David never knew a stranger, and made friends with everyone he met.

David is survived by his dad, William H. Clement, Jr.; sisters, Karen Foster (John), Kristy, and Karrie; brother, Darren Clement; daughters, Kayla Mae Nelson (Ricky) and Kate Macie Kent (David); step-daughter, Alyssa Ballard; grandchildren, Bryce Nelson, Khloe and Zoey Kent; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his mother, Norma Reece Clement in 2011.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 30, in the Patton Avenue chapel of Groce Funeral Home. Conforming to Covid-19 protocol, attendance will be limited to 50, and face coverings will be required inside the building. Burial will follow at Green Hills Cemetery.

Those unable to join us at the service but wish to pay their respects may do so from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Friday, where Mr. Clement will lie in state at the funeral home.

The online memorial is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from May 26 to May 28, 2020
