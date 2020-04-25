|
|
David Penley
David Eugene Penley (64) passed away unexpectedly after a brief illness on April 22, 2020. David was born in Asheville on September 8, 1955; he grew up in Skyland, NC and made his home in Easley, SC.
David leaves behind his best friend, partner and loving wife, Darlene (Sullivan) Penley of 48 years. His daughter, Shannon (Penley) Lewis and her husband Tommy, two wonderful grandsons, Cody Lewis and Nicholas Lewis all of Easley, SC. His mother, Ellen Roberts Penley of Skyland, NC, and two sisters, Carrie Pressley of Brevard, NC and Marian Penley of Fletcher, NC. David was predeceased by his father Eugene Penley of Skyland.
David had been a professional truck driver, and in later years he was a vehicle test driver. David was a gifted mechanic who loved to build hot rods and had done so, as a hobby for most of his life, he also loved to listen to music and tell a good story. David will be missed but his spirit and infectious laugh will live on in those who loved him.
Due to the current healthcare crisis, a memorial service to celebrate David's life will be held at a later date.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020