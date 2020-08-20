David Ray Poteat



Black Mountain - David R. Poteat, 82, died peacefully on Tuesday, August 4, 2020, with his wife by his side. He was deeply beloved as husband of Karina Poteat, son of the late Ray and Inez Poteat, brother of Barry Poteat of Holly Springs, NC and father of Wade Poteat of Baltimore, MD, who preceded him in death in 2019.



He was a native of North Carolina, however his lifetime work was as a professional fire fighter in Baltimore, MD.



A Memorial Service will take place at the Asheville North Seventh-day Adventist Church, 364 Broadway Street, Asheville, NC, on Sunday, September 13, 2020, at 4p.m.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store