David Tommy West Obituary
David Tommy West

Asheville - David Tommy West, age 79, passed away on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at his residence.

David was a beloved man, grandfather, brother and friend. He served his country proudly in the United States Army. After, he ran a successful amusement business which he retired from. He was married for 42 years to his cherished wife, Ann, who he cared for until her last days. He was a giving man and was always there to help out someone who needed it.

He is survived by his siblings, step-children and grandchildren.

A gathering of friends and family will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Friday December 20, Groce Funeral Home on Tunnel Road. We will be swap stories and sweets to honor Papa's memory.

Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2019
