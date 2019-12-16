|
David Tommy West
Asheville - David Tommy West, age 79, passed away on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at his residence.
David was a beloved man, grandfather, brother and friend. He served his country proudly in the United States Army. After, he ran a successful amusement business which he retired from. He was married for 42 years to his cherished wife, Ann, who he cared for until her last days. He was a giving man and was always there to help out someone who needed it.
He is survived by his siblings, step-children and grandchildren.
A gathering of friends and family will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Friday December 20, Groce Funeral Home on Tunnel Road. We will be swap stories and sweets to honor Papa's memory.
The online memorial is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2019