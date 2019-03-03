|
David W. Trotter
Chapel Hill - David W. Trotter, 86, passed away peacefully with family by his side on Monday, February 25th, after a brief illness. He was born in Mt. Vernon, New York, the younger son of Millard S. and Elsie Irene (Seipp) Trotter. His family were prominent New York bankers and community members, and he summered in the North Carolina mountains.
Dave served in the Army during the Korean conflict and then settled in Westchester County, New York. There, he owned two auto garages and was active in local organizations. Over his long career, work took him to Denver, Florida, and finally back to Asheville, where he owned a landscaping business until retiring.
In 1990, he married the former Mary Dean Hedrick, who survives him. He is also survived by son, Jeff Trotter of Denver as well as step-son, Greg Duyck and Greg's wife Anne, who live in North Carolina. He leaves several grandchildren: Candy, Richard, Cheryl, Jennifer, Leonard, Zoë, Lillian and Taylor from Colorado family, as well as Heather, Lillian, Quentin and Gianna from North Carolina family. He also leaves eight great-grandchildren, three great-great grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents, his older brother John, and by his daughter, Jill.
Dave was an avid outdoorsman and active in Boy Scouts leadership; he was a "doer" who never stopped working, whether it was building his dream home with Mary or tending his large yard. He was a loving and beloved husband to Mary. Together they enjoyed traveling, ballroom dancing with the Four Seasons Dance Club, and cheering at UNC basketball games.
A Memorial Service will be planned for later in the year. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Dave should be made to the Boy Scouts of America, either through your local Council or at www.scouting.org.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Mar. 3, 2019