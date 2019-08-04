Services
Memorial service
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
chapel of the Western Carolina State Veterans Cemetery
962 Old US Hwy 70
Black Mountain, NC
David W. Trotter


1932 - 2019
David W. Trotter Obituary
David W. Trotter

Chapel Hill - June 22, 1932 - February 25, 2019. David W. Trotter, 86, of Chapel Hill, passed away peacefully with family by his side on Monday, February 25, after a brief illness. Dave and his wife Mary were long-time residents of Asheville, and his complete obituary appeared in the Asheville Citizen-Times on March 3, 2019. A memorial service will take place on Friday, August 16 at 10:00am in the chapel of the Western Carolina State Veterans Cemetery,962 Old US Hwy 70, Black Mountain, NC 28711. The family encourages you to join them. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Dave should be made to the Boy Scouts of America, either through your local Council or at www.scouting.org.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Aug. 4, 2019
