David Wade Hall



Longtime Asheville resident, David Wade Hall, 72 passed away at his Highlands home on Friday, May 15th, 2020.



David is survived by his son Barry Hall, his sister Mary Alice Hall Reeves, his brother Russell Keen, and many nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his brother Wade Hall, his sister Martha Ann Hall Morrow and his twin sister Doris Lee Hall, with whom he shared a close relationship. A member of the Asheville community for decades, David was known for his big laugh and spitfire sense of humor.



Born in Asheville in 1947 to Mary Buchanan Hall and Frank Wade Hall, David was raised in the First Baptist Church of Asheville, developing his singing talent through choir. He attended David Miller Junior High School and Lee Edwards High School (class of 1966), where he excelled in band and participated in dance competitions.



In 1969, David entered the military as an Equipment Specialist and was stationed in Korea during the Vietnam War. He earned a National Defense Service Medal and an Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal. After leaving the military in 1972, he turned his passion for cars into a car sales business on Patton Avenue.



David's greatest achievement was his devotion to sons Barry and Grayson. He passed down the Buchanan family love of music — encouraging his sons to sing, play drums, and learn guitar. David also volunteered at three nursing homes in Highlands-Cashiers, entertaining residents with sing-a-longs and solos.



In his later years, David's soulful voice could be heard ringing out over the mountains that surrounded his Highlands, NC home as he practiced soul, gospel, and spiritual hymns. He is already missed by friends and family. We love you, David.



A memorial service for David will be planned for later this year.









