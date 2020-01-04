|
Dawn A. Edwards
Weaverville - Dawn A. Edwards, 94, passed away peacefully the morning of Thursday, January 2, 2020, at Mars Hill Retirement Community in Mars Hill, NC. Born on Easter Sunday, April 12, 1925 in Madison County, NC, he graduated high school in Mars Hill, and attended Wofford College. Dawn was associated with Esso Standard Oil Company and Exxon, in many different capacities, for over 50 years, retiring as owner of Edwards Oil Company in 1991. Dawn was a World War II veteran of the US Army Air Corps, where he developed his lifelong love of flying. As a member of Weaverville First Baptist Church, he served as deacon, and sang first tenor in the choir for 54 years. He served on the Board of the Western North Carolina Rescue Mission, was a member of the Kedron Masonic Lodge #387 A.F.& A.M., North Buncombe Optimist Club, and Western North Carolina Pilots' Association. He loved baseball, and coached Babe Ruth teams for 16 seasons. He had a passion for playing music and musical instruments and knew the lyrics to every song in the American songbook he also enjoyed woodworking, antique tools, fishing, and flying. His quick wit and down-to-earth wisdom will be missed by all who knew him.
Dawn is survived by his wife of 71 years, Irene Runnion Edwards; daughters Linda Edwards Campbell (and J.Jette Campbell) of Charlotte, and Carol Ann Edwards Nasser (and the late Stephen Nasser) of Chicago; grandsons Michael Dawn Edwards, Coleman David Campbell, and Chase Edward Nasser; two great-grandchildren, Isabel and Judah Edwards; nephew Robert Donivan Edwards, and many devoted friends, particularly Patty and Wayne Higgins. He was preceded in death by his parents Dillard and Bessie, brother John James, and his beloved son Jason David.
There will be a visitation at noon, followed by a memorial service at 1:00 on Tuesday, January 7, Weaverville First Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Music Ministry of First Baptist Church, PO Box 547, Weaverville, NC 28787.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2020