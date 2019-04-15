|
Deborah Ann Redmon Miller
Canton - Deborah Ann Redmon Miller, 57, passed away on Saturday, April 13, 2019, at the Haywood Regional Medical Center.
A native of Buncombe Co., Deborah was a daughter of the late Lloyd E. and Gladys Lucille Carland Redmon. She was also preceded in death by her infant son, Scotty Riddle; brother, Richard Redmon; and very special niece, Tammy Elaine Plemmons McKinney.
Mrs. Miller is survived by her special nephew, who she thought of as a son, Casey Pressley; siblings, Barbara Redmon, Mary Wright, Frank Redmon, Teresa Case, and Lucille Biddix; boyfriend of 15 years, Wayne Surrett; special nephews, Charles Colby McKinney and Chad Case; and a number of nieces and nephews whom she also loved, Lisa, Samantha, Tracy, Gary, Frankie, Darrell, Richie, and Sarah.
A funeral service for Mrs. Miller will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday at the Groce Funeral Home chapel on Patton Ave. The Rev. Ralph Reeves will officiate. Her family will receive friends for one hour prior to the service at the funeral home beginning at 5:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Casey to assist with expenses.
The online register is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Apr. 15, 2019