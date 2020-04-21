|
|
Deborah Cutshall
Marshall - Deborah Jean "Manu" Turner Cutshall, 65 of Marshall, passed away Sunday, April 19, 2020. She is the daughter of the late Gene and Dessie Miller Turner and attended North Fork Baptist Church.
Mrs. Cutshall is survived by her husband, Sherman Cutshall; daughter, Gina Buckner (Jeremiah); son, Craig Cutshall (Zianny); sister, Brenda Bandy (Harry); brother, Gene "Bud" Turner, Jr. (Selena); grandchildren, Colton Buckner, Ethan and Jackson Cutshall; many beloved sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law; and several nieces and nephews.
A private graveside will be held at 12pm Thursday, April 23, 2020 at Lisenbee Cemetery. Rev. Gary Fender will officiate. Colton Buckner, Ethan Cutshall, Darin Rice, Jeremy Shelton, Barry Bowlin, Alvin Cutshall, Jr., Brent Cutshall, and J.B. Shelton will serve as pallbearers.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.blueridgefuneralservice.org.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2020