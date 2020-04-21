Services
Blue Ridge Funeral Service
7626 Hwy 213
Mars Hill, NC 28754
(828) 680-9963
Graveside service
Thursday, Apr. 23, 2020
12:00 PM
Lisenbee Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Deborah Cutshall
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Deborah Cutshall

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Deborah Cutshall Obituary
Deborah Cutshall

Marshall - Deborah Jean "Manu" Turner Cutshall, 65 of Marshall, passed away Sunday, April 19, 2020. She is the daughter of the late Gene and Dessie Miller Turner and attended North Fork Baptist Church.

Mrs. Cutshall is survived by her husband, Sherman Cutshall; daughter, Gina Buckner (Jeremiah); son, Craig Cutshall (Zianny); sister, Brenda Bandy (Harry); brother, Gene "Bud" Turner, Jr. (Selena); grandchildren, Colton Buckner, Ethan and Jackson Cutshall; many beloved sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law; and several nieces and nephews.

A private graveside will be held at 12pm Thursday, April 23, 2020 at Lisenbee Cemetery. Rev. Gary Fender will officiate. Colton Buckner, Ethan Cutshall, Darin Rice, Jeremy Shelton, Barry Bowlin, Alvin Cutshall, Jr., Brent Cutshall, and J.B. Shelton will serve as pallbearers.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.blueridgefuneralservice.org.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Deborah's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -