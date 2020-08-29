Deborah Elaine Stamey Yantes
Waynesville - Deborah Elaine Stamey Yantes, 64 died on Friday, August 28, 2020, at Haywood Regional Medical Center. Deborah was born in Haywood County on June 6, 1956, to the late Bobby Lee Stamey, Sr. and Marie Chapman Stamey. Deborah enjoyed reading, bingo, singing, and working puzzles. She loved the Lord and everybody in her life. Everyone she ever met was special to her.
In addition to her father, Deborah was preceded in death by the father of her children, Douglas Gibson.
In addition to her mother, Deborah is survived by her husband and best friend, Rick Yantes; sons, William "Billy" Gibson (Katie) and Matthew Gibson; brothers, Dale Stamey, Bobby Stamey, Jr., and James Stamey (Lisa); sisters Nancy Cooper, Johnnie Lance (David), Jerri Wilson, and Heather Burrell (Thomas); grandchildren, Savannah Gibson, Chyanne O'Hara, Levi Gibson, and Mallory Gibson; sister-in-law and special friend, Katherine Chestnut; many nieces and nephews; and the caring staff and nurses at Haywood Nursing and Rehab.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 pm on Monday, August 31, in the chapel of Garrett Funerals and Cremations. The family will receive friends from 12:30-2:00 pm prior to the service at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Activity Fund at Haywood Nursing and Rehab at 516 N. Wall St. Waynesville, NC 28786.
A message of comfort may be left for the family at www.garrettfuneralsandcremations.com