1/
Deborah Elaine Stamey Yantes
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Deborah's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Deborah Elaine Stamey Yantes

Waynesville - Deborah Elaine Stamey Yantes, 64 died on Friday, August 28, 2020, at Haywood Regional Medical Center. Deborah was born in Haywood County on June 6, 1956, to the late Bobby Lee Stamey, Sr. and Marie Chapman Stamey. Deborah enjoyed reading, bingo, singing, and working puzzles. She loved the Lord and everybody in her life. Everyone she ever met was special to her.

In addition to her father, Deborah was preceded in death by the father of her children, Douglas Gibson.

In addition to her mother, Deborah is survived by her husband and best friend, Rick Yantes; sons, William "Billy" Gibson (Katie) and Matthew Gibson; brothers, Dale Stamey, Bobby Stamey, Jr., and James Stamey (Lisa); sisters Nancy Cooper, Johnnie Lance (David), Jerri Wilson, and Heather Burrell (Thomas); grandchildren, Savannah Gibson, Chyanne O'Hara, Levi Gibson, and Mallory Gibson; sister-in-law and special friend, Katherine Chestnut; many nieces and nephews; and the caring staff and nurses at Haywood Nursing and Rehab.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 pm on Monday, August 31, in the chapel of Garrett Funerals and Cremations. The family will receive friends from 12:30-2:00 pm prior to the service at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Activity Fund at Haywood Nursing and Rehab at 516 N. Wall St. Waynesville, NC 28786.

A message of comfort may be left for the family at www.garrettfuneralsandcremations.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Aug. 29 to Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Garrett Funeral Home
460 North Main St.
Waynesville, NC 28786
8284568656
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Garrett Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 29, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Garrett Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved