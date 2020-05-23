|
Deborah Sue (Hufford) Bergren
Mt. Pleasant, SC - Deborah Sue (Hufford) Bergren, 71, of Mt. Pleasant, SC, passed away peacefully in her sleep on May 17, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer.
Due to the restrictions placed on gatherings, a private funeral service will be held in North Carolina, where Deborah will be laid to rest at Lake Toxaway United Methodist Church.
Deborah was born in Lafayette, IN on March 19, 1949. Growing up a bright-eyed girl with her older sister, Jeri, she had a happy childhood. Debbie graduated from Lafayette Jeff High School and continued on to receive her Bachelor's Degree from hometown Purdue University.
Deborah was married to Paul L. Bergren on June 12, 1971; they were happily married 48 wonderful years and lived a life of adventure. Deborah was a respected teacher, realtor, and most importantly an excellent homemaker for her husband and two boys. She enjoyed needlepoint, entertaining and feeding her family and friends, taking
in stray dogs, and travelling the world. She was actively involved in her church and was strong in her faith. Anyone who knew Debbie knows she had her own and very particular way of doing things and was quick with a smile or a helping hand.
Deborah is survived by her husband, Paul Bergren; sons, Doug, and Mark (Dawn); sister, Jeri Hufford; grandchildren, Kate, Molly, Jack, and Makena; in-laws, Walt and Linda Bergren; niece, Holly (Michael); and her sweet dogs Gracie and Homer.
Deborah is preceded in death by William and Suzy Hufford, and Walter and Virginia Bergren of Lafayette, IN.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to Water Missions International www.watermission.org/, Michael J. Fox Foundation www.michaeljfox.org/, One80Place https://one80place.org/donate/, or the .
The family of Deborah wishes to thank Roper Hospice Care, Lake Toxaway United Methodist Church, the wonderful nurses, doctors, and caregivers who held her hand while she was isolated in the hospital battling cancer, and the valued family and friends who have been there for much needed support and care.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to McAlister-Smith Funeral & Cremation, 1520 Rifle Range Road, Mt. Pleasant, SC 29464, (843) 884-3833.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from May 23 to May 24, 2020