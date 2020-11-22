1/
Dee Lee Heatherly
Dee Lee Heatherly

Mills River - Dee Lee Frady Heatherly, 99 passed away on Friday, November 20, 2020 at The Landings of Mills River.

Dee Lee was a native of Clayton, Georgia she was the daughter of the late Lawrence Lee and Connie Forrester Frady. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Omar Huskey and second husband, Henry Heatherly. She was a 1940 graduate of Candler High School. Dee Lee loved reading and working crossword puzzles. She was a member of Baulfour Baptist Church.

She is survived by her nephew, Bob Moody and wife, Nancy, of Duncan, SC; three sisters, Josephine Whitaker of Arden, Eula Carland of Angola, IN and Lorraine Norris of Rock Hill, SC; and several nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held at 12:00 noon on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at Ridgeway Baptist Church Cemetery with the Reverend Joe Lund officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to one's favorite charity.

Due to COVID 19, masks and social distancing will be observed.

The care of Mrs. Heatherly has been entrusted to Wells Funeral Homes and an online memorial register is available at "Obituaries" at www.wellsfuneralhome.com






Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
24
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Ridgeway Baptist Church Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Wells Funeral Homes Inc & Cremation Services
3715 Ashville Hwy
Canton, NC 28716
(828) 648-2371
