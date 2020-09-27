DeJuana Collins
Weaverville - DeJuana Lisa Freeman Collins, 56, passed away Friday, September 25, 2020 at Mission Hospital.
DeJuana was born in Asheville, NC to the late Cortez McClellan Freeman and Maxine Joyce Cogdill Treadway.
She attended T.C. Roberson High School and then Blue Ridge Community College and A-B Tech. She was formerly employed with Richmount and ran two businesses along with her husband. DeJuana loved her grandchildren, flowers, hummingbirds and was an advocate for Honeybees. She also loved going on cruises with her husband, antique cars, and reading. Most importantly she loved her husband and her family dearly.
DeJuana is survived by her husband, Danny Collins; son, Dustin Drake; daughter, Kelly Moffatt; step-daughter, Tiffany Collins; two sisters, her twin and best friend, DeAnna Graham (Bobby) and Stephanie Kinson (Peter); four grandchildren, Emilie Drake, Kannon Drake, Ryann Moffatt and Miley Moffatt and several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at 6:00 PM at Groce Funeral Home at Lake Julian. Due to Covid 19 Groce Funeral Home Chapel services are limited to 50 people in the Funeral Home at one time.
The family will gather with friends following the service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Center for Honeybee Research in Asheville; https://centerforhoneybeeresearch.org/
To share a memory or message of comfort please visit DeJuana's obituary page at www.grocefuneralhome.com