Delana Gail Owensby
Asheville - Our Precious Delana, 45, went home to be with her Lord on Thursday, March 14, 2019, after a courageous battle with cystic fibrosis.
A lifelong resident of Buncombe County, she was a 1991 graduate of Clyde A. Erwin High School, and formerly employed as a waitress with Applebee's on Tunnel Road.
Delana is preceded in death by her sister, Letitia Marie Knight Tarske; maternal grandparents: Charlie and Lillie Mae Wilkes; and her father, Howard Dean Knight.
Surviving are her husband of 17 years, Donnie Owensby; mother, Gail Knight of Asheville; father and mother-in-law, Jeff and Sally Owensby of Weaverville; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Graveside services will be held at 3 PM Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at New Liberty Baptist Church Cemetery, 520 Olivette Rd. Asheville, NC 28804, with Rev. Brad Parker, Rev Brian Roberts and Rev. Garry Rogers officiating.
The family will receive friends from 6 till 8 PM Monday at Anders-Rice Funeral Home.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Mar. 18, 2019