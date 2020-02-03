|
|
Della Frances Rice Calloway
Asheville - Della Frances Rice Calloway passed peacefully on January 31, 2020. Born and raised in Barnardsville, NC, Della has spent the past 30+ years living in Asheville.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Howard Calloway; daughter, Anna Sue; mother, Mabel Rice Moore; daddy, John Rice; brothers, Fred & Jim Rice; sisters, Wilma Williams & Lucy Penix; nephews, Alford & Dean Rice; nieces, Louise King & Terri Rice; six other brothers & sisters that passed in childhood; and her special friend, Robert Miller. She leaves her son, Aairon Dale Calloway, Sr; grandson, Aairon Dale Calloway, Jr.; granddaughter, Trisha Dimsdale; great-grandson, Aairon Dale Calloway, III; great-granddaughters, Peyton Dimsdale & Paisley Faith Wilson; sister, Imogene Metcalf; brother, Tom Rice; and many nieces & nephews.
Della retired from 40+ years of work at Mills Manufacturing. She and Howard enjoyed many years selling at the Dreamland Drive-In flea market. Years later, she was co-owner of the Cherokee Pawn Shop, with Aairon and their friend, Robert.
Della is known by all who love her to be a woman of Faith, trusting God to direct her life. She has shown complete peace and acceptance of the ending of this life, as she eagerly anticipated the meeting of her Heavenly Loved Ones.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the church of her youth, Barnardsville Church of God, on Sunday, February 9, 2020. Family will receive friends at 2:00 pm. Service at 3:00 pm. The Reverends, Daniel Reid and Ronald Dodson will officiate.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Feb. 3 to Feb. 5, 2020