Della "Marie" Smith Dillingham
Asheville - Della "Marie" Smith Dillingham of Asheville passed away Sunday, March 15, 2020 at the age of 102.
Marie was born December 5, 1917 in Walnut, to the late Ballard G. Smith and Pearl Thomas Smith. She was a member of First Baptist Church, Asheville. Marie is preceded in death by her beloved husband of 60 years, Craig Wilson Dillingham; siblings, Ballard G. Smith and wife Katherine, Kathelene Arthur and husband John E., James Smith and wife Helena, and Fred Smith and wife Charlotte.
Left to cherish her memory are her children, Morris Dillingham, his wife Betty and their sons Jeff and Richard Dillingham and four step grandchildren, Richard Dillingham, his wife Elaine and their daughter Denise Neilson, Patsy O'Donnell, her husband T. Randy and their children William "Randy" and Anna Marie and great granddaughter, Karry with whom she made her home for the last four years.
The family wishes to especially thank her caregiver, Georgia Lord who was there for Marie, as well as Marie's family; and Chuck Stone, longtime friend who kept Marie's yard to her specifications.
There will be a private graveside service at West Memorial Park.
West Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
IF YOU OR A FAMILY MEMBER HAVE A FEVER, COUGH, SHORTNESS OF BREATH, BODY ACHES OR HAVE TRAVELLED OUTSIDE OF THE COUNTRY, PLEASE BE RESPECTFUL OF THE FAMILY AND DO NOT ATTEND THIS SERVICE.
