Della Sue Turner
Marshall - Della Sue Bridges Fortner Turner, passed away on Tuesday, June 11, 2019. She was born on March 19, 1930 to the late Andrew Jackson and Nannie Runnion Bridges. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Neal Walter Bridges.
Mrs. Turner is survived by her daughter, Nancy Metcalf of Marshall; granddaughter, Susan Metcalf-Wooten (Adam); step granddaughter, Teresa Godina (Armando) of Brevard; step great granddaughter, Krystal Gates (Shane) of Johnson City, TN; great great granddaughters, Kayli and Leah Gates of Johnson City, TN.
Funeral Services for Mrs. Turner will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, June 14th in the Chapel of Madison Funeral Services conducted by the Reverend Charlie Stanton. Burial will follow in the Madison Seminary Baptist Church Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at the funeral home Friday prior to the service.
Flowers are welcome or donations may be made to the Madison Seminary Baptist Church Cemetery Fund: PO Box 1029; Marshall, NC 28753. The family would like to thank Elderberry Nursing Home for all the love and caring that they gave to Sue.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on June 13, 2019