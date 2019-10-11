|
Deanna Haney, 78, passed away Monday, September 30, 2019 at the John F. Keever Jr. Solace Center.
A seamstress by trade, she along with her late husband, Conley Haney, owned and operated Haney's Upholstery until 1995 and instructed upholstery at A-B Tech Community College from 1983 - 1991. In addition, for many years made beautiful cross stitch pillows which were sold in numerous craft stores from North Carolina to Florida.
Deanna was the daughter of the late Rev. Tom Merrill and Virginia Mason Merrill.
Surviving are her daughters; Angela Haney Grooms, Michelle Haney Dalton and Shannon Haney Maxwell; grandchildren, Jeremy Metcalf, Rachel Haney and BJ Hughes; great-grandson, Jordan Haney. She is also survived by one sister, five brothers and their families, a special cousin, Judy Brown and the son she never had, Kelly Bland.
Deanna was a wonderful daughter, sister, wife, mom, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. She always had time for family and friends and always thought of others before herself. She was truly an Angel on earth and will be missed greatly by all who had the pleasure to share life with her.
A celebration of Deanna's life will be held on November 16, 2019 from 3:00 - 5:00 pm at the Asheville Event Center.
Highlands Cremation & Funeral Care, 2393 Hendersonville Road, Arden is in charge of arrangements. www.HighlandsCare.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13, 2019