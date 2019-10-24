|
Den Stone
Swannanoa - James Dennis "Den" Stone, 63, passed away Thursday, October 24, 2019 at the Memorial Campus of Mission Hospitals.
A lifelong resident of Buncombe County, Mr. Stone retired from the Maintenance Department of the Charles A. George VA Medical Center in 2011. He was a former member of Grassy Branch Baptist Church, and a veteran of the US Army. He enjoyed Gardening, spending time with his grandchildren, and his dog.
Mr. Stone was the son of the late Ernest D. and Ila A. Stone. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Joyce Barnhart, and brothers: Dick and Darrell Stone.
Surviving are his loving companion of 25 years, Erlene Strickland; his "adopted" children: Jessie Given and husband Corey, and Jayme Pressley and husband John; four grandchildren; brother, David Stone and wife Debbie; sister-in-law, Barbara Stone; brother-in-law, Larry Barnhart; and several nieces and nephews.
Memorial services will be held at 3:30 PM Sunday in the Chapel of Anders-Rice Funeral Home.
The family will receive friends from 2:00 - 3:30 PM Sunday at the funeral home.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Oct. 24 to Oct. 26, 2019