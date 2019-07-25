Services
Penland Family Funeral Home Inc
125 South Avenue
Swannanoa, NC 28778
(828) 686-5447
Memorial service
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
7:00 PM
Coquina Beach
Bradenton, NC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Denise Graessle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Denise Ann Graessle


1962 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Denise Ann Graessle Obituary
Denise Ann Graessle

Candler - Denise Ann Graessle, age 56, of Candler, NC, passed away on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at Mission Hospital in Asheville, NC. She was born on December 2, 1962 in Bradenton, FL to the late Ernest Boyett Jr. and the still living Shirley Walls Rollings of Bradenton, FL. Along with her father, Denise was also predeceased by a son, Joseph "Joey" Raymond Graessle. Along with her mother, she is also survived by her son, Jason "Jay" Cory Graessle (Amy) of Asheville; daughters, Amanda "Mandy" Lavaughyn Jacobson (Danny) of Sarasota, FL and Amber Renae Ownbey (Jimmy) of Candler; brothers, Ernie Boyett (Suzi) of Lebanon, IN and Ben Boyett of Parrish, FL; sisters, Deana Gray of Ona, FL, Dedra Maugherman of Bradenton, FL, Tracy Boyett and Missy Harrison; and seven grandchildren, Hannah, Heather, Luke, Cayden, Keira, Owen and Kage.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 27, 2019 on Coquina Beach in Bradenton, FL. Pastor Bill Bailey and Pastor Randy Coggins will be officiating. Denise's ashes will be scattered over the ocean. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the . Penland Family Funeral Home is honored to be caring for the Graessle Family. The online memorial register is available at www.PenlandFamilyFuneralHome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on July 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Penland Family Funeral Home Inc
Download Now