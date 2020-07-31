1/1
Denise Ward Cody
Asheville, NC -

Denise Ward Cody, 59, of Asheville, NC went to her Heavenly home on July 28th, 2020 at Memorial Mission Hospital. Denise was born November 9th, 1960 in Buncombe County, where she resided all of her life.

Denise embodied a combination of love and strength that few in this world could rival. She was a fierce protector and defender of those she loved. She spent her 20's working in knitting mills, and when the textile industry left, she transitioned to healthcare and proceeded to be a caretaker of all those around her for the rest of her life. She lived for her family and took great pleasure interacting with the wildlife (especially the bears) in her own backyard.

Denise is preceded in death by her parents, James Ward and Doris Burleson.

She is survived by her beloved husband and soulmate of 42 years, Timothy Cody; her daughter, Christen Short and son-in-law, Cory Short of Asheville; her sisters, Sherry Lawing of Swannanoa and Cindy Dunn of Leicester; her grandchildren, Ezekiel Bauer and Aubrey Bauer; and her step-grandchildren Avery Short, Pacey Short, and Ayla Short.

The family will receive friends at Landmark Missionary Baptist Church on Sunday, August 2nd from 2pm - 4pm. A celebration of life service will be held immediately after. Burial will be in Mountain View Memorial Park.

Harwood Home for Funerals & Cremation Services is assisting the family. www.harwoodhomeforfunerals.com






Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Jul. 31 to Aug. 1, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Harwood Home For Funerals
208 W State St
Black Mountain, NC 28711
(828) 669-2977
