|
|
Dennis C. Wells, 70 of Mars Hill NC, passed away at the John F. Keever Solace Center on October 23, 2019 following complications from brain surgery. Dennis was born in Haywood County and was a graduate of Canton High School. Dennis graduated from Mars Hill College on a football scholarship. Dennis spent the early part of his career teaching and coaching at T.C. Roberson and Pisgah High Schools. Dennis later became a sales executive for various freight businesses, retiring from Estes Freight in 2008.
Dennis is the son of the late Kermit and Elva Wells. Dennis is survived by his wife Diane Lee Wells, son Lee Wells (Allison), daughter Jennie Wells, granddaughter Lindsey Wells, brothers Roger and Kermit Jr., and sisters Fran Carol and Alta.
A memorial service for Dennis will be held at Mars Hill Baptist Church on November 3, 2019 at 3:00 PM. The family will receive family and friends following the service.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the music fund, pastor's fund, or youth mission fund at Mars Hill Baptist Church, PO Box 218 Mars Hill, NC 28754.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.blueridgefuneralservice.org
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2019