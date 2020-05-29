Dennis Lyle Wilson
Dennis Lyle Wilson, 62, died Thursday, May 28, 2020 at Mission Hospital.
Born in Michigan, he was the husband of Waynette Wilson, and the son of the late Albert Hayes and Mary Virginia Wilson.
He was a member of Central United Methodist Church, Asheville, and was on the Mills River Planning Board.
Dennis retired from Graybar Electric in 2012 after 32 years of employment.
Dennis loved his family and was a well-rounded man who loved auctions, bluegrass music, and telling great stories. A man who always had the best advice, he loved to travel, and for a time was involved with mission trips to Costa Rica. In his youth, he attended Camp Lab, K-12, at WCU in Cullowhee. He went on to graduate from WCU in 1979.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughter, Kathleen "Katie" Patterson and her husband James "Andy" of Atoka, TN; a sister, Barbara Hughes and her husband Bascombe of Powder Springs, GA; 3 nephews; 2 nieces; and 2 fur babies.
Services will be private. Mr. Wilson will lie in state from 1:00 Saturday, May 30 until Monday, June 1 at 10 AM.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Samaritan's Purse or your favorite animal shelter.
To place a condolence online, please visit www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Groce Funeral Home at Lake Julian is assisting the family.
Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from May 29 to May 30, 2020.