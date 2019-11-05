Resources
Decatur, AL - Dennis (Mickey) Whiteside, 78 passed away November 1, 2019.

Mickey was born May 26, 1941 in Haywood County, NC. He moved to Decatur, Al in 1971 where he and his wife Pat raised their four children. He was a veteran who served in the US Navy and US Army. He retired from Champion International Paper in 1999. He was a member of Decatur Baptist Church.

Mickey is preceded in death by his wife Patricia Ann Sentill, daughter Kimberly Ann Whiteside, three brothers James Donald, Jack Brownlo, Steven Ray Whiteside and his parents Ray and Alice Whiteside.

Mickey is survived by two sons Dwayne Whiteside (Nancy) and Michael Whiteside all of Decatur, Al. One daughter Denise Whiteside of Candler, NC. Two brothers Bill Whiteside (Jo) and Roger Whiteside, three sisters Beki Taylor (Ron), Shelia Hunter and Diane Jenkins (Bruce). Five grandchildren Mitchell Whiteside, Wesley White (Heather), Tyler Roberts, Andrew White (Kamilya), and Steven White (Saralynn). One Great Granddaughter Kahlyla White.

The family will receive friends Friday November 8, 2019 at 11:00 am at Glady Missionary Baptist Church, 1425 Pisgah Highway, Candler, NC 28715. Memorial service to follow. Pastor Steve Rogers will be officiating the service.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019
