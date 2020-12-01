Dennis Murray Crawford
Hendersonville - Dennis Murray Crawford, 76, passed away November 30, 2020.
Dennis was born September 2, 1944 in San Diego, CA to the late Murray and Hazel Humm Crawford. He grew up in Marshall, MI. Dennis proudly served in the US Army from 1965 to 1968 during the Vietnam War. He retired from Eaton Corporation after 30 years.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his first wife, Joanne Rioux Crawford.
Dennis is survived by his wife, Pat Harris Crawford; daughters, Jodie Anderson (Randy) of Palmer, AK and Vickie King of Swannanoa, NC; sons, Weston Crawford (Laura) of Rock Hill, SC, Jeff Tweed (Tom) of Woodstock, GA, and Chris Oaks of Black Mountain, NC; sisters, Annette Phillip (Gene) of Naples, FL and Linda Weatherholt (Bill) of Columbus, OH; brother, Fred Crawford (Karen) of Tallahassee, FL; grandchildren, Sean Nowlin, Jennifer Mills, Shelby Anderson and Madison Crawford; great grandchildren, Jayden, Rylie, Levi, Mason and Makayla; one aunt; and many nieces and nephews.
A private burial will take place at the Western Carolina State Veterans Cemetery.
Harwood Home for Funerals & Cremation Services is assisting the family. www.harwoodhomeforfunerals.com