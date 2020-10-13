Dennis W. Young "Pops"Dennis W. Young "Pops", 63, passed away Friday, October 9, 2020, at Mission Hospital. Dennis was born in Buncombe County to the late Lewis and Dorothea Young. He is survived by his daughter Jennie Brown and son-in-law Stephen, Leah Sharp whom he called his daughter along with other step-children and their spouses. He is also survived by his nine wonderful grand-children whom he loved and adored.Dennis was an avid wood-worker who loved the outdoors, music, his family, and his animals. He will be missed dearly.