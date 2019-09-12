|
Rev. Denny Crowe
Cherokee - Rev. Denny Crowe, 70, of Cherokee went home to be with the Lord Tuesday, September 10, 2019. A native of Cherokee, he was the son of the late Joseph George and Edith Crowe George.
He was a member and pastor of Old Antioch Baptist Church for 30 years.
He was preceded in death by two brothers, Shon George, Simon George; and a sister, Mary Hornbuckle.
Denny is survived by his wife of 46 years, Donna Crowe; daughter, Kayce Crowe Maney of Cherokee; granddaughter, Rachel Crowe McDaris of El Paso, TX; two great grandchildren, Alex Crowe McDaris and Kailyn Crowe McDaris.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am Saturday at Old Antioch Baptist Church. Revs. Danny Little and Matthew Sams will officiate with burial in the George Family Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 5 pm until midnight Friday at the church.
Crisp Funeral Home is assisting the family.
