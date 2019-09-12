Services
Crisp Funeral Home
669 Highway 19 South
Bryson City, NC 28713
828-488-3222
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
5:00 PM
Old Antioch Baptist Church
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Old Antioch Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Denny Crowe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rev. Denny Crowe

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rev. Denny Crowe Obituary
Rev. Denny Crowe

Cherokee - Rev. Denny Crowe, 70, of Cherokee went home to be with the Lord Tuesday, September 10, 2019. A native of Cherokee, he was the son of the late Joseph George and Edith Crowe George.

He was a member and pastor of Old Antioch Baptist Church for 30 years.

He was preceded in death by two brothers, Shon George, Simon George; and a sister, Mary Hornbuckle.

Denny is survived by his wife of 46 years, Donna Crowe; daughter, Kayce Crowe Maney of Cherokee; granddaughter, Rachel Crowe McDaris of El Paso, TX; two great grandchildren, Alex Crowe McDaris and Kailyn Crowe McDaris.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am Saturday at Old Antioch Baptist Church. Revs. Danny Little and Matthew Sams will officiate with burial in the George Family Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 5 pm until midnight Friday at the church.

Crisp Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Sept. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Denny's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now