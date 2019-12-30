|
Derek Ledford
Asheville - Derek Alan Ledford of Asheville, NC passed away Sunday, December 29, 2019 at the VA hospice center after a period of declining health.
Derek was born in Asheville, NC May 21, 1933 to the late Aud and Alma Rodgers Ledford. He was also preceded in death by his brothers, Kenneth and John.
Derek, known as "D.A." to many, is survived by his wife of 60 years, Martha Ledford; his three sons and their wives, David and Cindi, Greg and Karen, and Andy and Lesley; his four grandchildren, Eli, Lauren, Jack, and Darby; his brother Phil; his niece and many nephews.
A lifelong native of Asheville, Derek attended Biltmore High School where he played baseball and football. He was a veteran of the US Army Signal Corps, stationed at Ft Hood, TX. and he was retired from Western Electric/AT&T, as a telephone equipment installer.
Derek was a member of Emma United Methodist Church where he sang in the choir. He was also an avid golfer, fisherman, and gardener.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, January 3rd, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Groce Funeral Home at Lake Julian with Reverend Mary Cash officiating.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Emma United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 6921, Asheville, NC 28806.
An online memorial guest register is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Dec. 30, 2019 to Jan. 2, 2020