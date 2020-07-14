Derrick Bomar, Sr.
Asheville - Derrick Keith Bomar, Sr. passed away on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. Funeral service will be held at 3:00 pm Thursday, July 16, 2020 in the chapel of Ray Funeral & Cremation Service. Public viewing will be from 2:30-6:00 pm Wednesday, July 15, 2020 and from 9:30 am- 3:00 pm Thursday, July 16, 2020 also in the chapel. Due to the COVID-19 regulations, all attendees will be required to wear a face covering and adhere to social distancing protocols. Live streaming of the service will be available at rayfuneralcremation.com
