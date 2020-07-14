1/1
Derrick Bomar Sr.
Derrick Bomar, Sr.

Asheville - Derrick Keith Bomar, Sr. passed away on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. Funeral service will be held at 3:00 pm Thursday, July 16, 2020 in the chapel of Ray Funeral & Cremation Service. Public viewing will be from 2:30-6:00 pm Wednesday, July 15, 2020 and from 9:30 am- 3:00 pm Thursday, July 16, 2020 also in the chapel. Due to the COVID-19 regulations, all attendees will be required to wear a face covering and adhere to social distancing protocols. Live streaming of the service will be available at rayfuneralcremation.com.






Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Jul. 14 to Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
