Deryl Kent Tucker
Columbia - Deryl Kent Tucker, 72, died Saturday, December 21, 2019. Born in Buncombe county, North Carolina, he was a son of Myron J. Tucker, Sr. and Cozette Liske Tucker. He was a Navy veteran and worked in North Carolina before moving to South Carolina.
Deryl is survived by his son, Michael Tucker of Indiana; daughter, Patricia Page of Hickory, North Carolina; five grandchildren; three adopted grandchildren; step-daughters, Ginny Shannon, Amy Call of South Carolina, Kerry Vail of Raleigh, North Carolina; stepson, Michael Norman of Illinois; seven step-grandchildren; brother, Bruce Tucker of Candler, North Carolina and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins; a furry friend, his dog, Buddy; and special cousins, Revonda Tucker of Taylorsville, North Carolina, and Doyle Liske of Charlotte, North Carolina. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Joe Tucker; stepbrothers, Wayne and Myron "Sonny" Tucker, Jr.; stepsisters, Peggy Allen and Wanda Kenworthy, all of Hickory, North Carolina; and his wife and love of his life, Joann B. Tucker, who passed away in June of this year.
A memorial service will be held 4 o'clock, Saturday, February 1st at Hickory Funeral Home, Hickory, North Carolina. Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, is assisting the family locally.
Memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association, 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900, Arlington, VA 22202.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Jan. 25 to Jan. 26, 2020