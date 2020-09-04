Destiny Metcalf
Marshall - Destiny Hope Metcalf, 21, of Marshall, passed away Wednesday September 2, 2020. She was a native of Madison County and the daughter of Travis and Lisa Haney Metcalf and David Metcalf. Destiny was a 2017 graduate of Madison High School.
In addition to her parents, Destiny is survived by her brothers, Colt, Trace and Seth Metcalf; maternal grandparents, Robert and Teresa Haney; special aunt, Kelly Lunsford (Brian); special cousin, Mia Lunsford; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
A funeral service will be held at 2pm Tuesday, September 8, 2020, at Robbie Capps Memorial Chapel of Blue Ridge Funeral Service. Reverend Raymond Cantrell will officiate. Burial will follow in Culvin Creek Community Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
