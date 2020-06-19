DeVere Craven Lentz
Asheville - DeVere Craven Lentz, Jr., 91, of Asheville, North Carolina, passed away on Monday, June 15, 2020 with his family keeping vigil outside his window at The Elizabeth House at Four Seasons in Flat Rock. He was born June 3, 1929, the eldest child of Viola Russell and DeVere C. Lentz, Sr. He was a graduate of Lee Edwards High School, Asheville Biltmore Junior College, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and University of North Carolina School of Law.
Following in his father's footsteps, he practiced law in Asheville for 52 years. DeVere loved his work and gave it his all. He was voted "Best Lawyer to Have When Hauled into Court" in the Mountain Express' Second Annual "Best of" Edition. Always ready with a joke, he called himself the Court Jester and contended that "if the judges are laughing, they may not hurt me as much."
He loved his free time as well, especially when it was spent on the lake or behind the wheel of his beloved motorhome. He was not one to postpone joy, he believed weekends were for going somewhere, and he was always ready for a trip, a new adventure, or a good meal. Most of all, DeVere loved his family and was always there to celebrate their successes, share in their sorrows and fix their problems.
The family extends appreciation to the staff at Aston Park Health Care Center who cared for him, laughed with him and loved and appreciated him for the bigger-than-life person that he always was.
In addition to his parents, DeVere was predeceased by his sister, Betty Jean Mendelsohn, daughter, Kimberly Lentz, and many friends and colleagues. He is survived by his wife, Carole Lambert Lentz; daughters, Suzanne Lentz Wells and Deborah Lentz Myron; sons, Michael R. Lentz, B. Todd Lentz (Courtney) and S. Mark Lentz; step daughter, Julie Waldrop Wise (Todd); grandchildren, Lucy, Liam, Penny and Wyatt, Lauren Wise, Devan Wise, and Joe Shively, Jr.; niece Tami Clare (John) and nephew, Todd Mendelsohn.
Graveside services will be held at 11 am on Wednesday, June 24th at Lewis Memorial Park located at 415 Beaverdam Road, Asheville, NC.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of DeVere Lentz to Aston Park Health Care Center, 380 Brevard Road, Asheville, NC 28806.
Groce Funeral Home on Patton Avenue is assisting the family. The online memorial is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.