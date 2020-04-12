|
Dewey Daniel Buckner
Candler - Dewey Daniel Buckner, Jr., 63, passed away Sunday, April 12, 2020, at Mission Hospital.
Mr. Buckner was born in Asheville and was a son of Dorothy Case Buckner and the late Dewey Daniel Buckner, Sr. He served our country in the US Army and was employed as a long distance truck driver.
He is survived by his wife, Nina Zappulla Buckner; a daughter, Gennifer Buckner, and a brother, Stanley Buckner and his wife, Anita.
A Celebration of his life will be scheduled at a later date.
The on-line register is available at GroceFuneralHome.com
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Apr. 12 to Apr. 14, 2020