Groce Funeral Home
1401 Patton Avenue
Asheville, NC 28806
(828) 252-3535
Dewey Daniel Buckner

Candler - Dewey Daniel Buckner, Jr., 63, passed away Sunday, April 12, 2020, at Mission Hospital.

Mr. Buckner was born in Asheville and was a son of Dorothy Case Buckner and the late Dewey Daniel Buckner, Sr. He served our country in the US Army and was employed as a long distance truck driver.

He is survived by his wife, Nina Zappulla Buckner; a daughter, Gennifer Buckner, and a brother, Stanley Buckner and his wife, Anita.

A Celebration of his life will be scheduled at a later date.

Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Apr. 12 to Apr. 14, 2020
