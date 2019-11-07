|
|
Diana Dukes
Clyde - Diana Hoerber Dukes, age 69, passed away on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at Smokey Mountain Health & Rehabilitation.
A native of Palm Beach County, Florida, she was a daughter of the late Bernhardt and Eva Fay Warnstadt Hoerber. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Dukes in 2012, and two brothers, Dennis and David (Lana) Hoerber. Diana was a graduate of Palm Beach High School and the University of Florida. She enjoyed working along with her brothers Dennis, David, Douglas and her husband in the pool industry for many years.
Diana is survived by her brother, Douglas Hoerber (Susan); ex sister-in-law Lynn K. Hoerber; four nieces and nephews, and a special friend Norene Langford.
No local services are planned.
The care of Ms. Dukes has been entrusted to Wells Funeral Homes and an online memorial register is available at "Obituaries" at www.wellsfuneralhome.com
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2019