Diana Michelle Riddle
Asheville - Diana Michelle Riddle, 72, passed peacefully into the arms of our Lord Sunday, May 17th, 2020 at the Solace Center in Asheville, NC.
Diana was a faithful mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and a friend to many. She was a nurse at the VA and for the local Jail system for many years. Afterwards, she founded Lilies of the Field food pantry, helping countless families not go without food. Over the next 15 years, she volunteered with Saint Vincent De Paul Society helping families in need.
Later in life, she was a dedicated grandmother, helping raise three grandchildren who will eternally remember her kindness and love. She was of Catholic faith, which was very dear to her.
Diana is survived by her son John, grandchildren Michael, Jonathan and Ashleigh, and her nephew Matthew.
A ceremony to remember Diana's life will be held at a later time.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from May 21 to May 24, 2020