Diana Mitchell
Asheville - Diana Mitchell was born April 6, 1948 in Asheville, NC where she departed this life on April 21, 2019. She was a daughter of Palmer L. and Geneva Wells Mitchell. Her parents and sister, Carolyn Allen preceded her in death.
Diana was a 1966 graduate of South French Broad High School. She was a life long member of Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church where she was a member of the choir, Women's Home and Foreign Missionary Group, regular Sunday school, and memorial club. She sometimes sang with the choir of Tabernacle Missionary Baptist Church as well.
Surviving are her brother, Brian Mitchell, Sr.; aunt, Willie Mae Brown; nephew, Brian Mitchell, Jr.; special cousins, Linda B. Glaze and Robert E. Brown; loving friends, Anne Porter and Marian Presha; a host of other relatives and friends.
Services will be held Tuesday, Noon at Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church. Dr. John H. Grant will officiate, burial will be in Sunset Cemetery. The family will receive friends 30 minutes prior to servicetarting at 11:30 until service hour and other times at 70 Robinson Ave. Arrangements are under the direction of Hart Funeral Service. An online memorial register is available at www.hartfuneralservice.com
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on May 26, 2019