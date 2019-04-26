Services
Harwood Home For Funerals
208 W State St
Black Mountain, NC 28711
(828) 669-2977
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Harwood Home For Funerals
208 W State St
Black Mountain, NC 28711
Diana Sawyer


Diana Sawyer
Diana Sawyer Obituary
Diana Sawyer

Black Mountain - Diana Sawyer, 64, of Black Mountain, passed away April 22, 2019.

Diana was born September 29, 1954 to the late Samuel Stone and Pearl Virginia Stone Mundy. She was currently employed for 18 years with Old Dominion Freight Lines.

In addition to her parents, Diana is preceded in death by her step father, Creed Mundy, Sr.; siblings, Evelyn Josephine Haney, Robert Michael Stone and Charles Douglas Haney, Sr.

Diana is survived by her sons, Brian Michael Sawyer and Dustin Kane Sawyer; life partner, Gary Wayne Sparks; sister, Mitzi Denise Cormier; grandchildren, Kane Malcolm Sawyer and Malaki Harper; nephew, Christopher Joseph Cormier; best friend, Lynnette (Lou) Antle; and a large extended family.

The family will receive friends Monday, April 29, 2019 from 6:00 to 8:00pm at Harwood Home for Funerals.

Harwood Home for Funerals is assisting the family. www.harwoodhomeforfunerals.com
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Apr. 26 to Apr. 27, 2019
