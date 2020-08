Or Copy this URL to Share

Diane Aubry Brown



Diane Aubry Brown, born January 16th, 1972 in Hamilton, OH, passed away in her home on August 6th, 2020 in Newport, TN



Surviving is her husband of 4 years, Lewis M. Brown; Sons, Christopher Wilson and Jeremy Wilson; Father, Jerry Aubry; Brother, David Aubry; Sisters, Debbie Aubry, Darlene Risner and Donna Aubry; Half-brothers, Homer and Taylor; numerous nieces and nephews.









