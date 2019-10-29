|
Diane Ingle
Canton - Elizabeth Diane Ingle, 66, of Canton, passed away Tuesday, October 29, 2019.
A native of Haywood Co., Diane was a daughter of the late John and Connie Sharp Ingle. She was also preceded in death by 4 sisters and 3 brothers.
Surviving are her daughters, Connie Lipe (Ken), Leslie Wilson (Chancy), Jamie Killian (Jamie), and Michelle Ledbetter (Josh); 7 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; sisters, Louise, Phyllis, June and Dean, and brother, Danny.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, November 1, in the Patton Avenue chapel of Groce Funeral Home, with Rev. Leon Stewart officiating. Interment will follow at Pisgah View Memorial Park.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
The online memorial is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Oct. 29 to Oct. 31, 2019