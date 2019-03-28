|
|
Diane Roberson Blackwell
Asheville - Diane Roberson Blackwell passed away Thursday March 21, 2019.
There will be a short graveside service Friday, March 29 at 2:00 at Asbury Memorial United Methodist Church. There will be a more traditional memorial service at a later date.
Memorials may be made to: The ARC of Buncombe County, PO Box 1365, Asheville NC 28802; or the , or the . Condolences may be made to the family at www.AshevilleMortuaryServices.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Mar. 28, 2019