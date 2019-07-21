Services
Groce Funeral Home
1401 Patton Avenue
Asheville, NC 28806
(828) 252-3535
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Hominy Baptist Church
Service
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Hominy Baptist Church
1962 - 2019
Diane Satterfield Obituary
Diane Satterfield

Hendersonville - Jeanetta Diane Satterfield, 56, of Hendersonville, passed away Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at the CarePartners Solace Center.

A native of Buncombe Co., Diane was a daughter of the late Buster T. Satterfield and Jean Smith Satterfield Penland.

Ms. Satterfield is survived by her sister, Donna Shook (Steve), and two nephews Hunter and Connor.

Memorial services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, July 23, at Hominy Baptist Church, with the Rev. Dr. Joe Yelton officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

Groce Funeral Home on Patton Avenue is assisting the family, and the online memorial is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on July 21, 2019
