|
|
Dick (Richard) Villard
Asheville - Dick (Richard) Villard, 80, of Asheville passed away peacefully at the John F. Keever, Jr. Solace Center on Sunday morning, September 1, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Dian S. Villard, of Asheville, his daughter, Sybyl Villard Hutchinson (Michael) of Huntersville, NC and his grandsons, Ty and Mason and step-daughter Mikki Hunter Lewis (Steve).
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: The , PO Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 and c/o Donation Relations, 2900 N. Rocky Point Dr., Tampa, FL 33607.
There will not be a funeral or memorial, however a celebration of life will be held at a later date in Asheville and Charlotte.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Sept. 7, 2019