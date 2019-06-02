|
|
Dillon "Bubba" Akins
Weaverville - Dillon "Bubba" Akins, age 19 of Weaverville took his heavenly flight with his Daddy, Ronnie Akins and his friend, Johnny Laws Sunday, May 26, 2019.
Dillon was born March 21, 2000 in Mercer County, West Virginia. He was a resident of Buncombe County since age one month.
He was a "Black Hawk" since kindergarten and graduated with honors from North Buncombe High School in 2018. Currently attending E.T.S.U., he had made the Dean's List both semesters. He played football and basketball all through his school years; beginning in the North Buncombe Youth League when he was in the 1st grade. He loved to laugh and dance. Bubba was the best brother God could have given anyone. He never had an enemy and befriended everyone he met. He loved his family and told them often; he gave strong hugs.
Dillon was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Vernon "Ghost" Bailey, Nana Phyllis Blankenship and Uncle, Jimmy Joe Akins.
He is survived by his mother, Loretta Bailey Akins; sister, Krystal Tuell and Michael of Mars Hill; little brother, Colby Akins of the home; maternal grandmother, Carolyn Coffey Bailey of Welch, W. Va.; paternal grandparents, Jimmy and Betty St. Mary Akins of Candler; paternal great grandmother, Allie St. Mary of New Madrid, MO; and his friend since kindergarten, the "Third Amigo", Josh McKinney.
Dillon and Ronnie's funeral service will be held at 2:30 p.m., Friday, June 7, 2019 at Brookstone Church, 90 Griffee Road, Weaverville. Rev. Rusty Smart and Rev. Chris Kent will officiate. Burial will follow in West Memorial Park.
The family will receive friends 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Thursday, June 6, 2019 at West Funeral Home, 17 Merrimon Avenue, Weaverville.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Colby J. Akins and mail c/o West Funeral Home, 17 Merrimon Avenue, Weaverville, NC 28787.
For those who desire, condolences may be offered to the family under Dillon's obituary at www.WestFamilyFuneralServices.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on June 2, 2019