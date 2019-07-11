|
Dillon Franklin
Asheville - Dillon Franklin, 86, of Asheville, NC, passed away, Monday, July 8, 2019 following a period of declining health.
Dillon was born and raised in Madison County to the late Wolford and Nellie Franklin. He worked for several years in the vending and wholesale business and was a self-taught auto mechanic. A member of Westwood Baptist Church, he was a follower of Christ and a devoted family man. He served his country in the US Army during the Korean War.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife of many years, Zula Franklin, and brothers Brenson and Murphy Franklin.
He is survived by his son, Randall Franklin and wife Kim; granddaughters, Crystal Franklin and Fallon Carlyle; grandson, William Franklin; six great grandchildren; and brothers, Jancer and Otis Franklin of the Shelton Laurel Community of Madison County.
The funeral for Mr. Franklin will be held at 2:00 pm on Saturday, July 13, 2019 in the Chapel of Madison Funeral Services with Reverend Richard Baird officiating. Burial will follow in the Memorial Church of God Cemetery.
Friends will be received Saturday from 12:00 - 2:00 pm prior to the service at the funeral home.
Condolences can be made to the family online at www.MadisonFH.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on July 11, 2019