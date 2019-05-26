|
?It's hard to believe 19 years have passed. You were the sunshine of our lives, now you are our sunshine in Heaven. You always loved the sun, moon, stars and especially the rainbows. All these things that God made for us to enjoy here on earth. Now you are enjoying all the other things He made in Heaven, and we can only imagine the beauty. But one day we will be with you enjoying them together. You are always on our minds and in our heart. We miss you & love you so much. Mom, Dad, Brother - Trevor, Nana and Papaw
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on May 26, 2019