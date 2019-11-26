|
|
Dixie Stamey Gaddy
Dewy Rose, GA - Mrs. Hilda Mae "Dixie" Stamey Gaddy, 86, of Steve Ray Drive, Dewy Rose, GA, wife of 69 years to Ralph Stanley Gaddy, passed away on Monday, November 25, 2019, at Piedmont Athens Regional Hospital. Mrs. Gaddy was born in Buncombe County, NC on June 8, 1933, daughter of the late Dennis Farrady Stamey and Eveline Warren Stamey. She was a Certified Nursing Assistant having retired from Spring Valley Health Care Center and, as long as her health permitted, was an active member of the Church of God of Prophecy in Iva, SC. Survivors include her children: Donna Early of Canton, NC, Rodney and Lori Gaddy of Dewy Rose, GA, Sheri Davis of Leicester, NC, Eric and Melinda Gaddy of Leicester, NC, and Jason and Jill Gaddy of Elberton, GA: sister, Doris Shope of Candler, NC; eleven grandchildren; seventeen great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives. In addition to her parents and husband, she is preceded in death by her siblings: Christine Arrington, Reva Trull, Betty Payne, and Carroll Stamey. Funeral service celebrating her life will be held on Saturday, November 30, at 3 o'clock at the Mausoleum Chapel of Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Candler, NC. with the Revs. Richard Fife and Ricky Wolfe officiating. Interment will follow in Forest Lawn Memorial Park. The family will greet friends from 2:00-2:45 p.m. prior to the service on Saturday. Those wishing may sign the online guestbook at www.berryfh.com. Berry Funeral Home & Crematory of Elberton, GA with the assistance of Forest Lawn Funeral Home is respectfully in charge of arrangements for Mrs. Hilda Mae "Dixie" Stamey Gaddy.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Nov. 26 to Nov. 29, 2019