Services
Berry Funeral Home & Crematory
1 Berry Lane
Elberton, GA 30635
706-283-5142
Resources
More Obituaries for Dixie Gaddy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dixie Stamey Gaddy

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dixie Stamey Gaddy Obituary
Dixie Stamey Gaddy

Dewy Rose, GA - Mrs. Hilda Mae "Dixie" Stamey Gaddy, 86, of Steve Ray Drive, Dewy Rose, GA, wife of 69 years to Ralph Stanley Gaddy, passed away on Monday, November 25, 2019, at Piedmont Athens Regional Hospital. Mrs. Gaddy was born in Buncombe County, NC on June 8, 1933, daughter of the late Dennis Farrady Stamey and Eveline Warren Stamey. She was a Certified Nursing Assistant having retired from Spring Valley Health Care Center and, as long as her health permitted, was an active member of the Church of God of Prophecy in Iva, SC. Survivors include her children: Donna Early of Canton, NC, Rodney and Lori Gaddy of Dewy Rose, GA, Sheri Davis of Leicester, NC, Eric and Melinda Gaddy of Leicester, NC, and Jason and Jill Gaddy of Elberton, GA: sister, Doris Shope of Candler, NC; eleven grandchildren; seventeen great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives. In addition to her parents and husband, she is preceded in death by her siblings: Christine Arrington, Reva Trull, Betty Payne, and Carroll Stamey. Funeral service celebrating her life will be held on Saturday, November 30, at 3 o'clock at the Mausoleum Chapel of Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Candler, NC. with the Revs. Richard Fife and Ricky Wolfe officiating. Interment will follow in Forest Lawn Memorial Park. The family will greet friends from 2:00-2:45 p.m. prior to the service on Saturday. Those wishing may sign the online guestbook at www.berryfh.com. Berry Funeral Home & Crematory of Elberton, GA with the assistance of Forest Lawn Funeral Home is respectfully in charge of arrangements for Mrs. Hilda Mae "Dixie" Stamey Gaddy.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Nov. 26 to Nov. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dixie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Berry Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -