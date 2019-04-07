|
Dolores Goodwin Treece
Asheville - Dolores Goodwin Treece passed away on April 3, 2019, surrounded by her family, at Pardee Hospital, Hendersonville, NC.
Dolores was born on December 29, 1934, in Charlotte, NC, and was a longtime resident of Asheville, NC, and Boca Grande, FL. She was the daughter of the late Edward Carson Goodwin and Louise Quick.
Dolores was a devout Christian, and loved sharing her faith in Jesus Christ and singing in the choirs of First Baptist (Asheville), Biltmore Baptist, and Boca Grande Baptist Churches. She enjoyed decades of catering, baking, and preparing her big Sunday family dinners after church. A wonderful seamstress, Dolores loved needlepoint, bridge, and watching her children and grandsons play various sports. She loved being a homemaker and mother, enjoying life and laughter to the fullest.
Dolores' greatest legacy is the reciprocal love of her family. She is survived by her children, Kenny Treece (Mary Helen), Carolyn Dunlap, Deana Macdonald (Chuck), and Stan Treece (Amy); grandsons, Britt, John Aaron (Erin), and Hunter Treece, Kyle Dunlap (AJ), and Tanner (Erin) and Dirk Macdonald; great-grandchildren, Charissa, Verity, Quinny, Evlyn Mae and Noah Treece, and Ada and Isla June Dunlap; siblings, Mamie Baucom, Peggy Sprankle, Anne Haehnle, Kathy Wilson, and Eddie Goodwin; and other nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her sister, Patty Goodwin, brother, Joseph Schmidt, and her beloved husband of 60 years, Ben Carolyn Treece, whom she married on January 23, 1954.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, April 11, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., at Groce Funeral Home, 1401 Patton Ave., Asheville, NC. The memorial service will be held on Friday, April 12, at 10:00 a.m., at Lake Hills Church, 370 Lake Dr., Biltmore Lake, NC. Her burial service will then follow at noon the same day at the Western Carolina State Veterans Cemetery, 962 Old US Hwy 70, Black Mountain, NC, where she will be buried next to her husband, Ben.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Lake Hills Church and the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association, 1 Billy Graham Parkway, Charlotte, NC 28201.
The online register is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Apr. 7, 2019