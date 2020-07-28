1/1
Donald Adrian Morris
1934 - 2020
Mills River - Donald Adrian Morris, 86, of Mills River, died Monday, July 27, 2020 at Care Partners Hospice, Asheville.

Born in Asheville in a log cabin on Sweeten Creek Rd, he was the husband of Jo-Ellen (May) Morris of Mills River, and the son of the late Adrian and Virginia (Lanning) Morris. He was also preceded in death by 2 sons, James Donald Morris and Charles Adrian Morris, and a sister, Doris Jean Segers.

A US Army veteran, he was also a member of French Broad Baptist Church, Hendersonville.

Donald retired from Ford Motor Company as an electrician, after 32 years of employment.

He was an avid hiker, so much so that his hiking club presented him with a "Hikers Extraordinaire" trophy. He loved to entertain people with his attempts at singing, trumpeting, and dancing.

In addition to his wife of 39 years, he is survived by 2 sons: David Morris and Albert Gordon; a daughter, Jane Owen; 7 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Judy Ann Fabrycki.

The graveside service will be private; however Donald will lie in state from 1:00 PM Wednesday, July 29 until 9 AM Friday, July 31 at Groce Funeral Home at Lake Julian, where friends are invited to view the casket and sign the guest register. Masks are required at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society online at www. donate3.cancer.org.

To sign the guest register online, please visit www.grocefuneralhome.com.

Groce Funeral Home at Lake Julian is assisting the family.






Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Jul. 28 to Jul. 29, 2020.
